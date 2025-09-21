‘It’s like a submarine’: YouTuber helps Rapido passenger cross flooded Bengaluru road. Watch

A viral video from Bengaluru has brought attention once again to the city’s deteriorating road conditions. The clip, recorded and posted on Instagram by content creator Lakshman Goswami, shows him stepping in to help a Rapido passenger stranded on a heavily waterlogged road. A Rapido passenger stuck on a flooded Bengaluru road was assisted by a biker.(Instagram/leki_goswami01)

In the footage, Goswami is seen riding his motorbike when he approaches a flooded stretch where several vehicles were stuck in muddy water. A Rapido driver and his female passenger were stranded by the roadside. The woman asked him to cancel the trip, saying she would rather walk the rest of the way.

Goswami then intervened. “How will you go from here?” he asked her. She responded, “I have to.” He insisted on helping and said, “Let me help you at least cross this road.”

‘It’s like submarine’

The video shows Goswami offering the woman a lift on his bike through the waterlogged stretch. As they navigated the flooded road, he quipped, “It’s like a submarine.” After dropping her safely on the other side, he jokingly said, “Give me five-star ratings, ma’am.”

The light-hearted rescue has now gone viral, crossing 1.6 million views. The video has been reshared across platforms, including by the X page Karnataka Portfolio, which used it to highlight the poor state of city infrastructure.

Anger at civic negligence

The X caption described the road as a “submarine road.” It stated, “This isn’t some remote village track, this is the Marathahalli–Kadubeesanahalli Road, one of the busiest corridors of the city. There is no proper black-pitching, no visible concrete, only an uneven mud track filled with potholes and dirty water.” The post added that thousands of commuters, mostly tech professionals, are forced to wade through the road daily, calling it a “collapse of civic duty.”

Public reactions online

The video has sparked several comments on Instagram. One user remarked, “This is Bengaluru’s tech hub or Venice?” Another joked, “Rapido should add boats to their fleet.” A third wrote, “Respect to the biker for stepping up when no one else did.” Another comment read, “We pay so many taxes, yet we get roads like this.” Others added, “Hats off to this man.”