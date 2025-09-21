Truck overturns on cratered road in Bengaluru, highlights city's mounting infra crisis

A video circulating on social media has once again turned the spotlight on Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure, after a truck toppled over on a pothole-ridden road in central Bengaluru, reportedly due to a massive crater hidden beneath muddy slush. A video shows a truck toppling over on a pothole-filled road in central Bengaluru, highlighting the city's deteriorating infrastructure.

The incident, captured by a commuter and posted online with the caption, “Pothole - ridden roads in central Bengaluru cause a vehicle to flip over - Bengaluru, KA”, shows the heavy vehicle losing balance and falling onto its side, triggering panic among bystanders. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

The cause? A deep, water-filled crater on a poorly maintained stretch of road - the kind now becoming a common sight across Bengaluru, especially during the monsoon season. The ongoing rains have worsened the situation, with temporary roadworks washing away and slushy, uneven surfaces making everyday travel hazardous for both motorists and pedestrians.

Several residents commented on the video, expressing frustration. “Govt sponsored straight to heaven Yojana!!” a user wrote.

“I too fell from bike last Wednesday due to this kind of pothole, luckily nothing worse happened to me & my office laptop. Hopefully I will recover by Monday. People need to be very cautious while riding,” another posted.

“Govts have no concern about public safety. The entire Bangalore road is ridden with death traps,” a comment stated.

This incident adds to a growing list of accidents caused by neglected urban infrastructure in India's IT capital. Just this month, multiple videos and reports have surfaced showing school buses and two-wheelers skidding, and trucks getting stuck, all due to poor road conditions. Despite repeated complaints, city officials have struggled to provide lasting solutions.

