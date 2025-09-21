Social media influencer charged for fake claims of rising violence in Bengaluru: Report

A social media content creator has landed in legal trouble after allegedly posting a misleading video falsely claiming that violent incidents were on the rise in Bengaluru. The individual, identified as S Shahajahan Shareef, 36, a resident of Avalahalli originally from Chikkamagaluru, has been arrested for spreading misinformation and defaming the city. The video, which was nearly two years old and from Uttar Pradesh, sparked public concern and was widely shared before being debunked by Bengaluru police.(Unsplash)

According to police, the video in question, shared earlier this month, depicted a group of individuals recklessly driving a car in an apparent attempt to run over pedestrians, said a report by The Times of India. The footage was posted across platforms, including Facebook, with Shahajahan asserting that the incident took place in Bengaluru and was indicative of growing lawlessness.

The alarming visuals quickly gained traction online, sparking concern among viewers. However, some users questioned the authenticity of the video and its location.

Prompted by public reaction, the social media monitoring team at the Pulikeshinagar Police Station launched a probe. Their investigation revealed that the video was neither recent nor local. It was, in fact, nearly two years old and originated in Uttar Pradesh.

This kind of misinformation can create panic and damage the city’s reputation, said D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division), as per the report. Cops have registered a criminal case under BNS Section 353 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Shahajahan was tracked down at an NGO in Malleswaram, which also operates out of three other locations in the city. When asked to produce evidence supporting her claim, she failed to do so, the report stated. By that time, the video had already been viewed over 19,000 times.

Her phone and laptop have been seized, and she was brought in for questioning. Later, Shahajahan issued a public apology via another video, acknowledging her mistake.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.