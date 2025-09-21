Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru residents protest for good roads on Varthur–Gunjur stretch: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 09:13 am IST

Residents of multiple housing communities in Bengaluru united in a protest to demand immediate action on the worsening condition of Varthur Road.

In a collective call for safer infrastructure, residents from multiple housing communities gathered on Varthur Road in Bengaluru on Saturday to highlight the deteriorating condition of local roads. The demonstrators, which included families, elderly residents, and school children, assembled near Prestige Lakeside Habitat, holding signs and banners urging authorities to prioritize road safety and infrastructure development.

With families and children participating in the protest against potholes in Bengaluru, they called for infrastructure improvements to ensure safety and prevent accidents. (HT FILE PHOTO)
With families and children participating in the protest against potholes in Bengaluru, they called for infrastructure improvements to ensure safety and prevent accidents. (HT FILE PHOTO)

ALSO READ | Renowned vocalist Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar to receive Sangeetha Vidwan Award in Karnataka: Report

The primary focus of their protest was the Varthur–Gunjur stretch, which locals described as dangerously neglected, according to news agency PTI. Protesters voiced concerns about the increasing number of potholes, lack of basic traffic management systems, and repeated accidents in the area. They demanded immediate resurfacing of roads, installation of traffic lights, designated turning points, and comprehensive long-term planning to improve the commuting experience for residents.

One concerned parent remarked that the road conditions were so poor that they were hesitant to allow their children to ride bicycles, fearing potential injuries from hidden potholes and uneven surfaces, said the report.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah set Oct 31 deadline to fix Bengaluru potholes; 750 cr additional fund promised: Shivakumar

Though the protest was non-violent, police officials arrived on the scene, citing procedural violations, as Freedom Park is the designated location for public demonstrations in Bengaluru. Organizers were informed that future protests would require prior permission, stated the report.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to growing public dissatisfaction, stating that the government is treating the pothole issue as a top priority. He emphasized that repairs are being undertaken systematically and assured citizens that over 7,000 potholes have already been fixed, with efforts underway to address the remaining 5,000.

ALSO READ | Karnataka government approves conduct of statewide caste census from Sept 22 to Oct 7

Acknowledging the role of excessive rainfall in road damage, Shivakumar appealed for patience and requested that the matter not be politicized. He also mentioned that a reporting system has been implemented, allowing the public to alert officials to potholes in real time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru residents protest for good roads on Varthur–Gunjur stretch: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On