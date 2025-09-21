Bengaluru residents protest for good roads on Varthur–Gunjur stretch: Report

In a collective call for safer infrastructure, residents from multiple housing communities gathered on Varthur Road in Bengaluru on Saturday to highlight the deteriorating condition of local roads. The demonstrators, which included families, elderly residents, and school children, assembled near Prestige Lakeside Habitat, holding signs and banners urging authorities to prioritize road safety and infrastructure development. With families and children participating in the protest against potholes in Bengaluru, they called for infrastructure improvements to ensure safety and prevent accidents. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The primary focus of their protest was the Varthur–Gunjur stretch, which locals described as dangerously neglected, according to news agency PTI. Protesters voiced concerns about the increasing number of potholes, lack of basic traffic management systems, and repeated accidents in the area. They demanded immediate resurfacing of roads, installation of traffic lights, designated turning points, and comprehensive long-term planning to improve the commuting experience for residents.

One concerned parent remarked that the road conditions were so poor that they were hesitant to allow their children to ride bicycles, fearing potential injuries from hidden potholes and uneven surfaces, said the report.

Though the protest was non-violent, police officials arrived on the scene, citing procedural violations, as Freedom Park is the designated location for public demonstrations in Bengaluru. Organizers were informed that future protests would require prior permission, stated the report.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to growing public dissatisfaction, stating that the government is treating the pothole issue as a top priority. He emphasized that repairs are being undertaken systematically and assured citizens that over 7,000 potholes have already been fixed, with efforts underway to address the remaining 5,000.

Acknowledging the role of excessive rainfall in road damage, Shivakumar appealed for patience and requested that the matter not be politicized. He also mentioned that a reporting system has been implemented, allowing the public to alert officials to potholes in real time.

(With inputs from PTI)