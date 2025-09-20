Karnataka government approves conduct of statewide caste census from Sept 22 to Oct 7

The Karnataka government on Friday approved a statewide Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as a caste census, to be conducted across the state from September 22 to October 7. The government clarified that it had carefully examined the proposal before fixing the survey dates and issuing the formal approval.(PTI)

In its official order, the government stated, “In view of the details stated in the proposal, approval is accorded to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to undertake a survey on the social and educational status of all citizens of the State from September 22, 2025 to October 7, 2025.”

According to news agency PTI, the order also noted that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government expressing the intention to carry out the survey during the specified period.

“Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats have already been informed through video conference to organise the necessary training programmes at the district and taluk level for the enumerators and to create public awareness to ensure full participation in the survey,” the order added.

The survey, conducted by the Commission, aims to compile comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of all residents of Karnataka.

