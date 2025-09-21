Renowned vocalist Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar to receive Sangeetha Vidwan Award in Karnataka: Report

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar has been selected for the prestigious State Sangeetha Vidwan Award for the year, Karnataka’s Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare, Shivaraj Tangadagi, announced on Saturday. This esteemed honour is presented annually by the Department of Kannada and Culture as part of the grand 'Nada Habba Dasara' festivities in Mysuru. Venkatesh Kumar (Rakesh Sinha)

The award will be formally conferred during a special ceremony held in front of the iconic Mysuru Palace on September 22, in the presence of dignitaries and music lovers, said a report by news agency PTI. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will personally present the award, which includes a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a memento, and a citation recognizing the recipient’s outstanding contributions in the field of music.

Minister Tangadagi expressed his delight over the selection and lauded Pandit Venkatesh Kumar as one of the most respected figures in the realm of Hindustani classical music. He highlighted the vocalist’s wide acclaim both in India and abroad, attributing it to his deeply emotive performances and mastery over the art form, said the report. Kumar's music, rooted in the Kirana and Gwalior gharanas, is known for its spiritual depth, technical precision, and rich tonal quality.

Kumar hails from Lakshmipura in Ballari district and has earned a distinguished place in the Indian classical music fraternity. Over the decades, he has trained numerous students and performed at major music festivals across the country.

The selection for this year’s award was made by a panel led by well-known musician Y K Muddukrishna, ensuring that the honour went to a truly deserving and inspirational artist, the report stated.

(With inputs from PTI)