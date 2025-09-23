Bengaluru cab driver stabs wife to death at bus stand in front of her daughter from first marriage

A 35-year-old cab driver in Karnataka's Bengaluru stabbed to death his wife at the Sunkadakatte bus stand in broad daylight, with her teenage daughter from her first marriage also there, three months after tying the knot, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in full public view on Monday morning at Sunkadakatte bus stand of Bengaluru, police said, (PTI/Representative)

The couple got married only three months ago and this was the second marriage for both of them, PTI news agency quoted a police officer as saying, citing preliminary investigation.

The incident took place in full public view on Monday morning, police said, adding that the bystanders tried to intervene but the accused – Lohitashwa – brandished the knife at them and fled.

Lohitashwa allegedly stabbing 32-year-old woman Rekha – who worked at a call centre – multiple times in her chest and stomach, police said.

She succumbed to injuries on the spot, and her daughter is the witness to the crime, they added.

Marital discord

According to preliminary investigation, the couple had married just three months ago, police said and added that this was a second marriage for both. They met through mutual friends got married after a year and a half of courtship.

Marital discord is suspected to be the motive behind the offence, the PTI report quoted the police officer as saying.

Lohitashwa and Rekha stayed at a rented house near Sunkadakatte along with latter's her elder daughter from the first marriage. Rekha's younger daughter stayed with her parents.

Since getting married, the couple got into arguments frequently and had a heated argument on the day of the incident too. Following the confrontation, Rekha along with her 13-year-old daughter left for the bus stand, police said.

Lohitashwa rushed to the bus stand and started quarreling. When her daughter intervened, he took out a knife and stabbed Rekha death, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, police said, adding that efforts are being taken to nab the suspect.