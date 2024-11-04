Couple charred to death after fire breaks out at their rented house in Jhajjar

A couple was burnt alive after a fire broke out in their rented house in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, said police. The deceased’s father said the neighbours helped him in rescuing his sons, their wives and grandchildren. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Sintu Kumar, 29, a vegetable seller and his wife Nisha Devi, 22, of Bihar’s Nawada. The couple had married last year.

The deceased man’s brother Parmod said that the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday when he along with his wife Seema was sleeping in the upper storey of the house and his younger brother and his wife were asleep on the ground floor.

“My three children were asleep with their grandfather on the ground floor. My father saw the smoke. He tried to open the door of the room but he failed, so he jumped out of the window and informed the neighbours,” Parmod added.

The deceased’s father said the neighbours helped him in rescuing his sons, their wives and grandchildren.

“My daughter-in-law Nisha was dead when we rescued her and my son Sintu died during treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh,” he added.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said that three children of Sintu Kumar’s elder brother Parmod became unconscious due to suffocation and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Moreover, Sintu’s father also sustained minor burn injuries.

“We are probing whether the fire was accidental or it was planned,” the spokesman added.

However, deceased Nisha’s mother Anita Devi has lodged a complaint with the police against Parmod and his wife Seema alleging that they might have been involved in the death of her daughter and son-in-law as they used to harass her daughter for dowry. She also accused the duo of mentally mounting pressure on Nisha.

.