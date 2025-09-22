Delhi Police records missing from Vasant Kunj police station, case filed

New Delhi The FIR has been registered on charges of criminal breach of trust against unknown persons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In an audit of the Vasant Kunj police station malkhana, records room and weapons room over the past week, Delhi Police found that more than 680 important documents, including charge sheets and other reports, pertaining to different cases are missing.

Based on the findings, an inspector-level officer has been asked to probe the matter. Police said they have already informed all the investigating officers concerned to look for the missing reports.

Officers aware of the matter said that the files have been missing for “sometime” and that an FIR was lodged on Friday, on a complaint of the inspector.

“For the purpose of official government work, it is submitted that after checking the police station records, it has been found that total 47 number of charge sheets, 544 number of untrace reports, as well as 92 number of cancellation reports, for which RCs were issued to the concerned IOs to send these case files to the concerned courts for judicial proceedings, are missing,” the FIR in the matter read.

Police said that all case files have been checked in the police records, court records and e-court app, but the files could not be found.

A senior police officer said that despite best efforts, the case files could not be accounted for. Police said all investigating officers have been called to submit details.

“They will be asked to submit details on how the files went missing. Usually, files are taken by investigating officers home and are found soon but we don’t have the files yet. We will have to take administrative action in case the files are not found. This amounts to misappropriation of government property on the part of the concerned investigating officers and requires thorough investigation to establish responsibility for the act. All charge sheets and untraceable reports are important for our record keeping,” the officer said.

The FIR has been registered on charges of criminal breach of trust against unknown persons.