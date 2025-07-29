Bengaluru bus stand bomb scare: 3 arrested after gelatin sticks, detonators seized

Three individuals have been arrested by Karnataka Police in connection with the discovery of explosive materials at the Kalasipalya BMTC Bus Stand in Bengaluru. Authorities have so far recovered 22 live gelatin sticks (R.E.X-90) and 30 live electric detonators in the case. The incident came to light on July 23 at around 9.30 am, when a BMTC Assistant Traffic Officer lodged a complaint.

A case was subsequently registered at the Kalasipalya Police Station.

Upon inspection of the scene on the same day, investigators recovered six R.E.X-90 gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators, which were seized through a formal mahazar (seizure report), the report added.

In response, senior officials promptly constituted five police teams, which, acting on both technical inputs and tip-offs from informants, managed to apprehend three suspects on July 28.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Vamshikrishna, IPS, and the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division), N Girish, IPS. The arrest was made by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chickpet Sub-Division) KM Ramesh and Police Inspector Kiran Kumar S Neelagar of the Kalasipalya Police Station, along with other officers and staff.

Police have confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and trace other suspects possibly linked to the case, and the investigation remains active.

On the other hand, Bengaluru has been on high alert following a spate of bomb-related incidents that have rattled the city in recent days. Last week, dozens of private schools received bomb threats, disrupting the morning routine and prompting swift evacuations. The threats triggered an immediate and coordinated response from law enforcement and emergency services, according to news agency PTI.

