Cop opens fire on murder accused after attack on constable near Bengaluru: Report

In a dramatic turn of events early Monday, police in Karnataka’s Santhanur opened fire on a murder accused after he allegedly attacked a constable during an arrest attempt. The accused, 44-year-old Srinivas, was wanted in connection with the gruesome killing of Nanjesh, a former gram panchayat vice-president, who was hacked to death inside a dhaba on Kanakapura Road on Saturday night, reported The Times of India. A Karnataka cop has opened fire on the accused after the latter attacked a constable during the operation.

According to the report, the confrontation unfolded around dawn near Dabadi Pipeline Road in Harohalli, where a police team had gone to nab Srinivas based on a tip-off. As officers approached him, Srinivas allegedly lunged at Constable Ramesh GR from Kanakapura Town station, slashing his left hand with a machete. With the situation escalating, Inspector Ananth Ram of Santhanur police first fired warning shots into the air, ordering Srinivas to surrender. When he refused, the inspector shot him in the leg, bringing him down.

Both the injured officer and the accused were rushed to a hospital in Jayanagar for treatment. Srinivas, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, is expected to survive and will be formally arrested once discharged, police said.

Murder over land dispute

The report further said that Srinivas, a resident of Honganidoddi village in Kanakapura taluk, allegedly masterminded the murder of 45-year-old Nanjesh over a land dispute. According to police, the roots of the conflict go back to a family property once owned by Srinivas’s late mother, who had worked in a brewery on Kanakapura Road. After her death, her brother Nagaraj reportedly informed Srinivas that Nanjesh was trying to take over the land illegally. Enraged, Srinivas, who worked as a bar tender, allegedly enlisted the help of colleagues, identified as Kiran, Praveen, and Gopi, all from Tamil Nadu, to execute the killing.

The arrested trio is currently in police custody for five days as part of ongoing investigations. Srinivas’s formal arrest will follow medical clearance.