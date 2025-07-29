Karnataka woman kills her brother to avoid ‘family shame’ after he tested positive for HIV

In a chilling case of "honour killing" from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, a 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his own sister and brother-in-law after they found out he was HIV positive. The woman, who has since been arrested, confessed to the police that she killed her brother to safeguard her family's reputation and avoid social stigma in their village. Karnataka woman kills her brother after he tested positive for HIV(Pixabay/ representational)

The incident took place on July 25. Police said the victim, a native of a village in Holalkere taluk, had recently suffered an accident and was admitted to a private hospital in Davangere for treatment. During pre-surgical blood tests, doctors discovered that he was HIV positive and informed his sister about the diagnosis. The hospital also advised the family to shift him to a specialised medical facility for further care.

However, instead of arranging treatment, the woman allegedly hatched a plan with her husband to eliminate her brother. Fearing that news of his HIV status would bring shame to their family and result in social ostracisation, the couple told him they were taking him to Bengaluru for advanced care.

The couple hatches plan during the journey

According to police, during the journey, the woman and her husband strangled him using her veil. They later returned to their village with the body, claiming he had died en route due to illness.

The truth came to light during the cremation when villagers noticed bruises and marks around the man's neck. Suspicious of foul play, they alerted the family. Under pressure, the woman reportedly confessed the crime to her father, who then approached Holalkere police and filed a complaint.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, the woman expressed deep anxiety over the possible shame her brother’s diagnosis could bring to the family. She was particularly worried about the health and emotional toll it could take on their ageing parents, who already suffer from diabetes and hypertension. She also mentioned her brother was reeling under a heavy debt burden, adding to her distress.

While the woman is now in custody, police are on the lookout for her husband, who remains absconding. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway

(With PTI inputs)