Karnataka government reinstates B Dayananda, three others in Chinnaswamy stampede case

The Karnataka government has withdrawn the suspension orders issued against Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and three other officers who were earlier held responsible for the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.(ANI)

The decision comes days after the initial punitive action taken following public outcry over alleged lapses in crowd control during an IPL celebration event.

(Also Read: Bus lanes quietly dropped from Bengaluru tunnel road plan? ‘Private road for the privileged,’ says PC Mohan)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the suspension of Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, however, remains in effect as related proceedings are ongoing in the Karnataka High Court.

The mass gathering, which turned fatal, occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team’s IPL victory celebrations outside the stadium. The unexpected surge of fans led to a stampede that left 11 dead and over 50 others injured.

In the immediate aftermath, the government had suspended several senior officers, including Circle Inspector A K Girish of Cubbon Park police station, ACP C Balakrishna, DCP Central Division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, ACP Vikash Kumar Vikash, and Commissioner B Dayananda.

The government had cited “substantial dereliction of duty” in its suspension order, stating that the officers had failed to manage the event and its associated risks.

Defending the initial suspensions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the decision was based on preliminary findings that pointed to lapses in police responsibility. He also hit out at the opposition for politicising the tragedy. "Those who did not fulfil their responsibilities were suspended. The BJP and JD(S) are using this incident for political gain," he told reporters, dismissing demands for his and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s resignation.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the government’s focus was on accountability, not politics, adding, "I don’t want to play politics in this matter. The action taken was based on prima facie evidence."

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: 'Don’t impose Kannada in Karnataka': Congress leader Nalapad’s remark sparks fury among Kannadigas