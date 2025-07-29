Dubai-based manager abducted in Bengaluru, Kidnappers demanded 2.5 crore: Report

Bengaluru’s Ashoknagar police have rescued a 37-year-old manager of a Dubai-based travel firm who was allegedly kidnapped by his female friend and her associates, who demanded ₹2.5 crore in ransom, reported The Hindu. The police arrested four of the accused while the prime conspirator, Mahima Vat, and three others are still on the run. A manager was kidnapped by a group of people in Bengaluru and demanded ₹ 2.5 crore.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

According to the report, the victim, Lawrence Melwin, had returned to Bengaluru on vacation and was staying at a hotel on Residency Road. His disappearance came to light when his mother, Leena Antony, filed a missing complaint on July 16, saying she had not heard from him since July 14.

How he was kidnapped?

The report further said that on July 14, Mahima invited Melwin for a drive in a car she had booked. Near Koramangala, the driver diverted the route, and two men got in. They allegedly assaulted Melwin, covered his face, and snatched his phone and a bag containing ₹1 lakh. He was then taken to a service apartment and held captive.

Police told the publication that the kidnappers tied up Melwin, beat him, and demanded ₹50 lakh for his release. Though he tried negotiating down to ₹20 lakh, the captors later escalated their demand to a staggering ₹2.5 crore. During his week-long confinement, Melwin was locked in a room, fed sparingly, and closely monitored. He even attempted to starve himself, hoping to be taken to a hospital.

The breakthrough came on July 22, when a woman living in a neighbouring flat heard his muffled cries for help. After the kidnappers stepped out, she helped him make a call to his sister, alerting the family.

Meanwhile, the police, acting on local intelligence, had already tracked and arrested four men, Mohammed Asif Risaldar (42), Mohammed Sohail Sheikh (25), Salman Pasha (22), and Mohammed Nawaz (27), who were allegedly keeping watch over the apartment. Sensing a police crackdown, the remaining gang members panicked, forced Melwin into a car, and dumped him near Yeshwanthpur before fleeing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Hakay Akshay Machhindra confirmed that efforts are on to nab Mahima and her absconding associates. A case of abduction, assault, and extortion has been registered.