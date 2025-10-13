Bihar man in luxury SUV attacks milk parlour owner over parking dispute in Bengaluru, arrested: Report

The Bengaluru police have taken into custody a 36-year-old man from Bihar, accused of violently attacking a milk parlour owner and vandalising his shop following a petty dispute over parking in Electronics City on Saturday, October 11. CCTV footage captured the assault, which occurred in Bengaluru, after which the accused, Chaudhury, faces multiple charges.

The suspect, identified as Tarun Chaudhury, who reportedly has a history of criminal activity and is involved in real estate business, was apprehended after the shop’s proprietor lodged a complaint, a report by The Hindu said. CCTV footage from the parlour captured the entire episode, which unfolded at around 10 pm on October 9 in Phase II of Electronics City.

According to the Hebbagodi police, Chaudhury arrived in a luxury SUV accompanied by two bodyguards. Entering the store in an agitated state, he demanded to know who owned the parlour. Upon identifying Gopal HV, 42, as the owner, he allegedly struck him with a stick, delivering repeated slaps and kicks. When Gopal’s wife stepped in, she too was assaulted, said the report.

In his FIR, the victim stated that Chaudhury threatened to shoot or run over them with his car if their milk van was parked in front of the shop. He also claimed the attacker beat them using his footwear. The video evidence further reveals Chaudhury turning on his own escorts, kicking and punching one of them as they tried to calm him.

Police have charged the accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal force with intent to dishonour, intimidation, and assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Chaudhury has been remanded to judicial custody while investigations continue, said the report.