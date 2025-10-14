Nandi Hills ropeway to reduce traffic, boost tourism, likely to launch by 2027: Report

Chikkaballapur: Tourists visiting Nandi Hills may soon enjoy a scenic cable car ride, with the ropeway project expected to be ready by mid-2027, provided there are no further delays. The long-awaited plan has reportedly reached a key milestone, as land acquisition for the upper terminal is almost complete. Nandi Hills near Bengaluru.

Land acquisition nears completion Around 3.5 acres of private land needed at the top of the hills is likely to be handed over by the Chikkaballapur district administration in November, according to a report by The Times of India. The land for the lower terminal has already been acquired. Once the remaining land is secured, construction activities are expected to gain momentum.

The upper terminal site includes land from private owners situated along the planned corridor.

ALSO READ | AI-powered cameras capture 87% of Bengaluru's traffic violations till July 2025: Report

Project execution under PPP model The project is being developed by Dynamicx Ropeway Private Limited under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the state’s tourism department. The company has submitted its final plans for approval to planning bodies in both Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts.

Several approvals are required from various government departments before construction can progress. These include environmental clearance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

ALSO READ | Bengaluru billionaire recounts foreign visitor’s shock over city’s state: ‘Why are the roads so bad?’

Construction timeline and launch If everything proceeds as planned, civil works are expected to begin either by the end of this year or early next year. The timeline for construction is set at around 18 months, with completion targeted for mid-2027.

The 2.9-kilometre-long ropeway, which was reportedly on paper for decades, finally saw progress after its foundation stone was laid in 2023 by then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The lower terminal is expected to include parking space for over 200 cars, 110 two-wheelers, and dedicated bays for buses and vans. A spacious waiting area designed to accommodate up to 600 people is also part of the plan.

The ropeway will operate with 50 semi-enclosed cabins, offering breath-taking views of the hills during the adventurous ride.