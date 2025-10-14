Edit Profile
    Nandi Hills ropeway to reduce traffic, boost tourism, likely to launch by 2027: Report

    Nandi Hills may soon feature a scenic cable car ride, with a completion target of mid-2027.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:17 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Chikkaballapur: Tourists visiting Nandi Hills may soon enjoy a scenic cable car ride, with the ropeway project expected to be ready by mid-2027, provided there are no further delays. The long-awaited plan has reportedly reached a key milestone, as land acquisition for the upper terminal is almost complete.

    Nandi Hills near Bengaluru.
    Land acquisition nears completion

    Around 3.5 acres of private land needed at the top of the hills is likely to be handed over by the Chikkaballapur district administration in November, according to a report by The Times of India. The land for the lower terminal has already been acquired. Once the remaining land is secured, construction activities are expected to gain momentum.

    The upper terminal site includes land from private owners situated along the planned corridor.

    Project execution under PPP model

    The project is being developed by Dynamicx Ropeway Private Limited under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the state’s tourism department. The company has submitted its final plans for approval to planning bodies in both Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts.

    Several approvals are required from various government departments before construction can progress. These include environmental clearance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

    Construction timeline and launch

    If everything proceeds as planned, civil works are expected to begin either by the end of this year or early next year. The timeline for construction is set at around 18 months, with completion targeted for mid-2027.

    The 2.9-kilometre-long ropeway, which was reportedly on paper for decades, finally saw progress after its foundation stone was laid in 2023 by then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    The lower terminal is expected to include parking space for over 200 cars, 110 two-wheelers, and dedicated bays for buses and vans. A spacious waiting area designed to accommodate up to 600 people is also part of the plan.

    The ropeway will operate with 50 semi-enclosed cabins, offering breath-taking views of the hills during the adventurous ride.

    Boost to tourism and connectivity

    The 2.9-kilometre ropeway is expected to reduce traffic congestion and significantly enhance the overall tourist experience at the popular hill station once fully operational.

