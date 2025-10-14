Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Uber driver allegedly abuses couple over luggage dispute in Bengaluru, post goes viral

    A Bengaluru couple shared their distressing experience with an Uber driver who verbally abused them after refusing to take their luggage.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:02 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Bengaluru-based couple has taken to social media to share a disturbing experience involving an Uber driver who allegedly verbally abused them and acted aggressively after seeing they had two suitcases.

    Despite filing a complaint in Bengaluru, the couple received no meaningful response from Uber, they said.
    Despite filing a complaint in Bengaluru, the couple received no meaningful response from Uber, they said.

    ALSO READ | Bomb threat to Karnataka CM, Deputy CM turns out to be a hoax; Hunt on for suspect from Tamil Nadu: Report

    The incident reportedly took place near Agara Lake in Bengaluru, shortly after the couple returned from a trip to Varkala. In a post shared on Reddit, the user detailed how an Uber Go ride turned hostile when the driver saw the couple with luggage and refused to take them, claiming that Uber Go doesn’t permit suitcases, a policy the rider said he had never encountered before.

    When the couple asked the driver to cancel the ride, tensions escalated. “he started hurling abuses at my wife and me. When I started recording for safety, he even stepped out of the car and tried to get physical,” the Reddit post read. The user also mentioned that the incident was captured on video and attached to the post.

    ALSO READ | Nandi Hills ropeway to reduce traffic, boost tourism, likely to launch by 2027: Report

    The most frustrating part, according to the user, is Uber’s response. Despite filing a complaint immediately after the incident, the couple says they have only received generic responses over the past month. “No meaningful follow-up, no accountability,” the post added.

    The post has sparked concern among users over rider safety and the apparent lack of action from ride-hailing platforms in handling such complaints. Several users chimed in with comments, asking the man to go to police. “Really sorry you had to go through this man. The driver is at fault,” one comment read.

    ALSO READ | Heartbroken Bengaluru woman reveals husband's excuses to celebrate Diwali with just his family every year: ‘I miss mine’

    “Uber Go usually gets you the smallest cars. And usually they cannot carry luggage. Dunno what the driver's reason for objection is, but if I had luggage, I'd specifically book a Uber sedan instead of Go. All said, this driver yelling and losing his mind is not acceptable conduct,” another reply stated.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Uber Driver Allegedly Abuses Couple Over Luggage Dispute In Bengaluru, Post Goes Viral
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes