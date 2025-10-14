Bengaluru: Crawling ORR traffic on Marathahalli to Eco Space route since 3 pm. See routes to avoid

A massive traffic jam was reported along the Marathahalli to Ecospace stretch. Commuters were stuck for over an hour, with vehicles barely moving along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Outer Ring Road, especially the Marathahalli–Ecospace–Silk Board stretch, remains one of Bengaluru’s most congested routes. (ANI Grab )

A Reddit user shared his ordeal, saying he had been stuck in traffic since 3 pm. “Extreme traffic from Marathahalli to Ecospace. Standstill. Unreal traffic jam today,” the post read. The user also advised others to delay their commute: “For all those thinking of leaving office and travelling from Marathahalli towards Silk Board, please leave after 6 pm after checking maps,” he added.

Soon after, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued an advisory confirming that a vehicle breakdown was one of the key reasons behind the heavy congestion. The breakdown reportedly caused a bottleneck, worsening the usual peak-hour rush on the IT corridor that houses several tech parks and offices.

Traffic movement between Marathahalli, Bellandur, and Ecospace slowed to a crawl as thousands of vehicles tried to navigate the narrow stretch. The situation was aggravated by office-hour traffic, ongoing Metro construction, and vehicles taking alternate routes.

Commuters flooded social media with complaints, sharing images of jam-packed roads and expressing frustration over the frequent traffic chaos in the area. Many urged authorities to deploy more personnel to manage traffic near key junctions.

By late evening, traffic police reported gradual clearance but continued to advise commuters to check live updates on Google Maps.

The Outer Ring Road, especially the Marathahalli–Ecospace–Silk Board stretch, remains one of Bengaluru’s most congested routes, often turning into a nightmare during office hours and weekends alike.