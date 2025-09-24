Bengaluru garbage mess: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw blames ‘lack of civic sense, BBMP’s failure’

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s post on the poor state of Bengaluru’s garbage management has gone viral on X, sparking a fresh debate on civic negligence and citizen responsibility. Kiran-Shaw’s post triggered strong reactions from residents.

In her post, she wrote, “A combination of lack of civic sense and the incompetence of @bbmp in managing city garbage and debris has made our city filthy. Citizens must cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots. Pourakarmikas need to be given better equipment and training to keep the city clean.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru ORR crisis: Siddaramaiah appeals to Azim Premji for Wipro campus access)

Her remarks come at a time when the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is rushing to fix potholes and roads across the city. The issue has also taken a political turn after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently claimed that Bengaluru is being unfairly targeted over potholes, pointing out that even areas near the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi face similar problems.

Mazumdar-Shaw’s post triggered strong reactions from residents. One user wrote, “Black spots are getting worse by the day. The entire Banashankari main road from near the metro station to Kadirenahalli is covered in filth. It’s unhygienic and also a nightmare if you are a pedestrian.”

Another added, “Transfer points have to be scientifically placed between wards so they don’t become black spots again. Also, DWCC centres should take all types of furniture, dry waste, and household debris so this problem is sorted.”

Frustrated citizens also questioned accountability in civic administration. “It is high time that we make government departments accountable for work and not pursue government jobs as a means to do nothing and just chill,” one comment read.

Others flagged larger civic failings. “There isn’t a single proper footpath across the city. Forget that, even Outer Ring Road doesn’t have proper lane markings. This is the highest tax-generating city in the country, and yet the government and bureaucrats are simply taking people for granted,” another user said.

(Also Read: Migrants didn’t make America or Bengaluru great’: Viral post amid H1B visa row sparks debate)