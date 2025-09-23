Bengaluru ORR crisis: Siddaramaiah appeals to Azim Premji for Wipro campus access

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, seeking the IT major’s support to alleviate traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near the busy Iblur junction. The Chief Minister cited preliminary assessments conducted by traffic and urban mobility experts.

In a letter dated September 19, Siddaramaiah proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and security considerations.

(Also Read: Bengaluru North Commissioner launches Friday helpline for civic complaints)

The Chief Minister cited preliminary assessments conducted by traffic and urban mobility experts, which indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 percent, especially during peak office hours.

“Severe traffic congestion in this corridor has impacted mobility, productivity, and overall quality of urban life,” Siddaramaiah noted in the letter according to the publication. He urged Wipro to engage with government officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest. The initiative aims to significantly enhance commuter experience and improve the efficiency and livability of Bengaluru.

The move comes in the wake of growing public concern over ORR traffic conditions. A social media post by BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji highlighting the poor condition of the ORR sparked widespread outrage among residents and commuters. The post prompted immediate action, with CM Siddaramaiah convening a high-level meeting to review the situation. Senior officials were sent to inspect the road firsthand, and residents staged protests to demand swift corrective measures.

Data shows that weekday traffic along the ORR surged 45 percent in June 2025 compared to the previous year, exacerbating delays and commuter frustration. The BlackBuck post acted as a catalyst, drawing attention to the urgent need for intervention. Authorities are now exploring both short-term and long-term solutions, including potential collaboration with private campuses like Wipro to ease the traffic burden.

(Also Read: Migrants didn’t make America or Bengaluru great’: Viral post amid H1B visa row sparks debate)