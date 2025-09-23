Migrants didn’t make America or Bengaluru great’: Viral post amid H1B visa row sparks debate

As debates over the H1B visa and migration dominate headlines in both India and the United States, a viral social media post from Bengaluru has stirred sharp reactions online. The statement has since triggered a wave of responses, with some defending the post and others strongly contesting it.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The post challenges the popular narrative around migration, drawing parallels between America and Bengaluru’s growth story.

The original post read, “Migrants didn’t make America great. America was already great, which is why migrants moved there in search of a better life. Migrants didn’t make Bengaluru great. Bengaluru was already great, which is why migrants moved there in search of a better life.”

The statement has since triggered a wave of responses, with some defending the post and others strongly contesting it.

One counterpoint argued, “Without migrants, America is just land, innovation disappears with them. Without migrants, Bengaluru is just climate, IT vanishes with them. Of course, traffic and mosquitoes were thriving long before IT folks showed up.”

Another user, reflecting on personal experience, shared, “I agree, Bangalore is indeed a lovely city, not just for its weather but also culturally. I love the way Kannadigas celebrate festivals, have a disciplined life. When I moved here 10 years ago, I didn’t face any hostility because I wanted to blend in and experience the local culture.”

Some took a more historical stance, highlighting the distinction between settlers and immigrants. “There is a great difference between immigrants and settlers. Settlers build a city or country from barren land. Immigrants move into an already established city/country,” one post noted.

Others were far more critical, saying comparisons between the U.S. and Bengaluru overlooked harsh realities. “If you’re going to barf rubbish about America, why then equate it with what used to be an absolutely beautiful city? Bangalore is unfortunately not what it used to be because politicians filled up their coffers as well as the lakes,” read one sharp comment.

Several respondents pointed to historical and economic contributions of migrants in shaping both America and Bengaluru. “You are wrong at so many levels. Blacks and Chinese laborers made huge contributions, many brought forcefully or lured into work. White people themselves were immigrants. Making Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley has many outside-the-state contributors,” one rebuttal argued.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru doesn’t belong to locals anymore’: Resident's viral rant sparks migration debate)