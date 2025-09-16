'Bengaluru doesn’t belong to locals anymore’: Resident's viral rant sparks migration debate

A Reddit post titled “Bengaluru doesn’t feel like it belongs to locals anymore” has gone viral, triggering heated debate over the city’s changing cultural and demographic landscape. While clarifying that migration itself is not bad, the user warned that it must remain “balanced”.

The anonymous user, identifying as a local Kannadiga, lamented that migration has reached a scale where it feels “more harmful than helpful.” The post argued that fewer newcomers bother to learn Kannada, which gradually sidelines the local language and culture.

“Bengaluru used to feel rooted. Now it feels like we’re losing that. For the city to improve, it needs to put Kannadigas first,” the user wrote.

(Also Read: Foreigner speaks fluent Kannada at a temple in Australia, video goes viral)

Read his full post here:

The post also highlighted concerns about traffic congestion, poor infrastructure, unemployment, and pollution, issues that the author linked to unchecked population growth. While clarifying that migration itself is not bad, the user warned that it must remain “balanced” to ensure locals don’t feel excluded in their own city.

The post quickly drew polarising reactions. Some commenters blamed Kannadigas themselves for the decline of their language, “Our people speak Hindi with migrants. Why would they learn Kannada when locals act like doormats?” one wrote. Another urged, “Find your Kannadiga friends, keep those connections alive. Friendships need effort to survive.”

Others pointed to larger social and demographic shifts, warning that migration from North India will only accelerate in the coming decade, and many migrants “may not even try to blend in.”

Not everyone agreed with the original poster. A counterpoint that gained traction argued that migrants who have lived in Bengaluru for decades, paid taxes, and built lives here are no longer outsiders. “The real issue isn’t migration, it’s governance and planning. Blaming people who move here oversimplifies a city built on diversity and shared growth,” one user countered.

(Also Read: Bengaluru BMTC bus catches fire near HAL stop; major accident averted as over 50 passengers escape)

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.