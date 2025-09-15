Foreigner speaks fluent Kannada at a temple in Australia, video goes viral

A viral Instagram video showing a foreigner fluently speaking Kannada at the billing counter of a temple canteen in Australia has sparked conversations online about language, culture, and inclusivity. The foreigner further adds that he is conversant not only in Kannada but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.(Instagram/sira_to_australia)

The clip, shared by influencer Sahana Gowda, captures the man confidently repeating an order of dosas and other South Indian dishes in flawless Kannada, surprising many viewers with his near-native fluency.



Watch the video here:

How did social media users react?

Social media reactions were quick to follow. Some users praised the man’s effort to embrace local languages, calling it an example of cultural respect and inclusivity. One user wrote, “This is an example of how foreigners are more inclusive and respectful towards our Indian language, while many in our own country show hostility and resort to imposition.”

Others pointed out the irony that several long-term settlers in Karnataka still refuse to learn Kannada. Another reaction read, “Some people never even make an attempt to learn Kannada, despite living here for years, and instead impose their language on Kannadigas.”

While some users framed the debate as part of the ongoing “language wars,” others dismissed it as a political tool. One comment said, “Language war is nothing more than a toolkit to divide Hindus. It never benefits the people who campaign for it.”

Adding to the theme of cross-cultural bonding through Kannada, another heartwarming video has gone viral. It shows a Russian girl and her Indian friend singing a Kannada poem while cycling through a Bengaluru neighbourhood. The clip, shared by the Russian girl’s mother, has been celebrated as a reminder of how languages can bridge cultures and foster friendships.