Bengaluru BMTC bus catches fire near HAL stop; major accident averted as over 50 passengers escape

Over 50 passengers narrowly escaped a potentially deadly accident early Monday when a BMTC bus caught fire near the HAL bus stop in Bengaluru. The incident occurred at around 5.10 am on the KBS–Kadugodi route, sending commuters into panic. Charred remains of a BMTC bus after a major accident was averted when the vehicle caught fire early morning; the driver safely evacuated all passengers, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Officials confirmed that the fire originated in the engine compartment and quickly spread, engulfing the bus. Thanks to the quick thinking of driver Jayachandra and conductor Chowdappa, all passengers were safely evacuated before the flames could cause harm. No injuries were reported, Times of India reported.

Emergency services were alerted immediately, and fire personnel arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. By the time the fire was brought under control, the bus was completely gutted, the report further added.

A team led by BMTC’s Chief Mechanical Engineer inspected the site following the incident. According to a BMTC official, the vehicle was a BS-VI model, around three to four years old. The official told TOI that the fire began in the engine compartment and that the crew acted swiftly to ensure all passengers were evacuated safely.

BMTC had inducted 860 BS-VI buses into its fleet a couple of years ago. While the swift evacuation prevented casualties, the incident has raised fresh concerns about vehicle maintenance and safety protocols in the city’s public transport system.

