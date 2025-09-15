Bengaluru to face 3-day Cauvery water supply shutdown starting today. Check details here

Bengaluru is bracing for an unprecedented three-day disruption in drinking water supply as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced a complete shutdown of Cauvery water supply starting September 15. The outage, which officials say is one of the longest in recent years, is expected to affect more than half of the city’s population.(Representational Image)

According to BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar, the disruption is due to emergency maintenance works at the Cauvery Water Supply Project’s pumping stations.

In a press note, Manohar explained that the Cauvery Stage V pumping station will remain shut for the entire three-day period, while Cauvery Stage I, II, III, and IV (Phase 1 and 2) pumping stations will be closed for 24 hours from 6 am on September 16.

“These works are being carried out to ensure the smooth functioning and long-term efficiency of the Cauvery pumping stations and pipelines, so that uninterrupted drinking water can be supplied to Greater Bengaluru in the future,” the note said.

The impact of the shutdown is expected to be felt most acutely in the city’s core areas, where residents rely almost entirely on BWSSB supply, as borewells are either absent or have run dry. Outlying areas, however, may not be as severely affected since many households are not yet connected to the BWSSB network and continue to depend on private water tankers.

The BWSSB has urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.

