Bengaluru traffic woes get a Kathakali twist in hilarious Onam stage performance. Watch

In a unique blend of tradition and satire, two Kathakali artists stole the spotlight at a Bengaluru Onam celebration by reimagining the city’s infamous traffic woes on stage. The performance, shared on X by author Nandita Iyer, featured Kalamandalam artists.(X/@saffrontrail)

The performance, shared on X by author Nandita Iyer, featured Kalamandalam artists Arvind and Naveen, who used the classical dance form to depict commuters stuck in endless jams. In a witty twist, the act ended with the performers abandoning their “vehicles” altogether and choosing to walk, sparking laughter among the audience.

Iyer captioned the clip, "A Kathakali demonstration of ‘Bengaluru traffic sucks, let’s get down and walk’ by Kalamandalam artists Arvind and Naveen / in our community Onam celebrations.”

The satirical performance struck a chord with Bengalureans, who continue to grapple with mounting congestion and deteriorating air quality.

Fresh data from the state Transport Department underscores the crisis: the city added 58,913 private vehicles in August 2025 alone, nearly 20% higher than April.

This includes 45,595 two-wheelers and 13,318 cars, compared to 36,888 two-wheelers and 12,278 cars just four months earlier. With over 1.06 crore vehicles already registered, experts warn that Bengaluru is inching closer to becoming a “permanent gridlock city.”

“Bengaluru has probably the worst person-to-vehicle ratio in the world,” civic activist Sandeep Anirudhan said. “Population is rising, but mass transit growth is painfully slow. The number of buses hasn’t increased, so everyone is forced to buy private vehicles,” he added.

While the Kathakali skit ended with a comic resolution, the real-life challenges on Bengaluru’s streets show no signs of easing anytime soon.

