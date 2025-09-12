Bengaluru car sunroof viral video sparks police action, driver booked for negligence

A viral video of a boy being struck on the head while standing through a car’s sunroof in North Bengaluru has prompted swift action from the city’s traffic police. The video triggered outrage online, with many blaming the negligence of the parents.(X/3rdEyeDude))

The incident, which occurred on September 7 along GKVK Road in the Vidyaranyapuram area, showed the child’s head hitting a metal barrier installed to block heavy vehicles.

The video triggered outrage online, with many blaming the negligence of the parents for allowing the child to stand in the moving car with his head outside the sunroof.

(Also Read: Bengaluru boy hits head on overhead barrier while popping out of car sunroof)

Watch the video here:

Following the clip’s circulation, the Bengaluru traffic police tracked the car through its registration number and identified the owner as KM Kitty, Indian Express reported.

On September 8, a case was registered against the driver under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125(a) for rash or negligent acts endangering human life and Section 281 for rash driving.

Police later confirmed that the boy did not suffer serious injuries in the incident and was not taken to hospital. According to the FIR filed by Yelahanka traffic police, the child “is comfortable at his home” though penal action has been recommended against the driver.

This is not the first time such negligence has caught the attention of Bengaluru police. In 2023, a KR Puram resident was fined ₹1,000 after his children were seen sticking their heads out of a car sunroof while travelling on Marathahalli Main Road. That case too was flagged by another motorist who posted a video on social media.

The traffic police have repeatedly warned parents and motorists against allowing passengers to stick their heads or bodies out of car sunroofs, calling the practice both dangerous and punishable under law.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro used to transport live human heart for life-saving surgery)