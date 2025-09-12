Bengaluru metro used to transport live human heart for life-saving surgery

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) played a crucial role in a life-saving mission on September 11, facilitating the rapid transport of a live human heart for a medical emergency. The heart boarded the train at 11.01 pm and reached its destination at 11.21 pm, covering seven stations in just 20 minutes.(BMRCL)

The organ, moved by a Sparsh Hospital medical team, was transported from Yeshwanthpura Metro Station to Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro Station late on Thursday night.

From there, it was taken to Apollo Hospital for transplant surgery.

BMRCL officials coordinated closely with the hospital team to ensure the transfer was carried out without delays. Assistant Security Officer Honne Gowda, along with other Metro staff, supervised security and logistics throughout the journey.

BMRCL said it remains committed to extending timely support for such emergency medical transfers, showcasing how the city’s metro system can be leveraged for critical healthcare needs.

In August this year, Bengaluru also witnessed another milestone in medical emergency response when Namma Metro was used to transport a live human liver for transplant. The liver, retrieved from a donor at Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield, was moved via the Metro system to ensure faster delivery and minimal delay.

The journey began at 8.38 pm on August 2, when the organ was taken by ambulance to Whitefield Metro Station. From there, it was transported on the Metro with a medical team consisting of a doctor and seven support staff. Officials from BMRCL, including an Assistant Security Officer, coordinated the process, handled documentation, and ensured safety protocols were strictly followed.

The successful operation made Bengaluru the second city in India, after Hyderabad, to use a metro rail system for organ transport, setting a precedent for leveraging public transport in time-sensitive medical emergencies.

