Bengaluru Traffic Police invite cab and delivery apps to join No Parking Compliance system

In an effort to tackle growing traffic congestion caused by unauthorized parking, Bengaluru Traffic Police has launched a citywide initiative inviting cab and delivery aggregators to collaborate through a real-time No Parking Compliance API. The traffic police also urged cab and delivery operators to reach out for any queries or clarifications regarding the system.

The initiative aims to help drivers and operators receive instant alerts, ensure adherence to parking regulations, and improve overall traffic flow. Aggregators have been requested to integrate the API into their apps, allowing operations teams to monitor compliance and track repeat violations for internal action.

A message shared by the police along with the post read, "We have created a digital map of all Restricted Parking Zones in the city. This data is available via an API, updated regularly and refreshable monthly. We invite your team to integrate this API into your driver apps to: alert drivers in real-time when they stop in no-parking zones, enable your ops teams to monitor and ensure compliance, and track repeat violations for internal action."

Officials said the move is part of a larger strategy to reduce road congestion and streamline urban mobility across Bengaluru.

With increasing numbers of app-based vehicles on city roads, authorities hope that technology-driven compliance will help ease traffic bottlenecks while promoting responsible driving behavior.

