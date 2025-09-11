Bengaluru autorickshaw's ‘Go Back Hindi Wala Autos’ message triggers Kannada language debate

An image of an autorickshaw in Bengaluru displaying a highly offensive message targeting non-Kannada speakers has triggered a fresh wave of outrage across social media. The message on the auto read, “GO BACK, Illegal Hindi wala autos. No permit/ no police verification/ no display/ no badge/ no DL. More than 10,000 autos in KR Puram and Mahadevapura zone". The post has triggered Kannada language debate. (Instagram/@nammabengaluroo)

The picture was shared on Instagram by user ‘nammabengaluroo’, with the caption “Sad to see this. We should not be that hateful towards people working legally, following all rules.”

Kannada language row

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, reigniting the Kannada language debate. While some suggested people learn the language, claiming it's a way of respecting the local culture, others argued that such hatred is unnecessary.

Reacting to the pic, one user wrote, “Because of all this hatred and unnecessary charges, ppl prefer to travel in personal cars which is adding to the traffic. Bangalore has lost common and civic sense and its applicable to majority here irrespective of the state and language. Even animals are aware of coexistence, us humans have forgotten it.”

“Bengaluru has turned into a conflict zone, wish this ends soon,” commented another.

“These people are acting as if Bengaluru is a part of another country and not a part of India that's why there is so much of hatred,” said a third user.

“Running autos without metre is also illegal. Always pointing fingers at others while many local Bangaloreans auto drivers are also driving autos illegally and without licence as well,” one user wrote.

However, one user praised the message saying, “In Karnataka kanndiga are first ,hindi get out of Bangalore ,good work sir for displaying the truth ,jai karnataka”

“He has written "illegal". And that is not wrong. Unless you encourage illegals,” commented another.