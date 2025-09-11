Bengaluru Metro Orange Line delayed to 2031 as BMRCL adds double-decker flyovers: Report

Bengaluru’s next big metro expansion, Phase 3, better known as the Orange Line, will take longer than expected to see the light of day. The integration of these structures is aimed at easing future road congestion but comes at a cost. (Representational Image)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has revised its plan to incorporate double-decker flyovers along certain stretches, pushing the completion deadline to May 2031, at least a year later than the original schedule, The Hindu reported.

The integration of these structures is aimed at easing future road congestion but comes at a cost. Officials estimate the design change will increase the project’s overall budget by around 5% and demand more land for wider stations and road-widening measures, the report further added.

Phase 3 was launched with much fanfare in August 2025 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra) and laid the foundation stone for the new corridors. Valued at over ₹15,611 crore, the project spans 44.65 km with 31 elevated stations across two routes, JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).

According to The Hindu, officials say tenders are expected to be called in November 2025, with construction likely to begin by December or early 2026. Work will be divided into at least eight packages and is expected to take five and a half years once underway.

This isn’t Bengaluru’s first brush with double-decker structures. The Yellow Line already includes South India’s first rail-cum-road viaduct near Ragigudda, connecting to Central Silk Board junction, which serves as a model for Phase 3.

Connectivity will be a key strength of the Orange Line. The network will link with the Green Line at JP Nagar and Peenya, Purple Line at Mysuru Road, and Blue and Red Lines at Hebbal, besides creating interchange points with the Pink Line.

Once operational, Phase 3 is projected to serve 7.85 lakh passengers daily, extending metro access to underserved areas like Magadi Road and the western Outer Ring Road, the report further added.

