Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro to get fourth train on Sept 10, cutting wait times: Report

Commuters using Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro can expect shorter intervals between trains starting this week, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) prepares to roll out its fourth train for the Electronics City stretch. Sources within the BMRCL revealed that the train is set to begin operations on September 10, Wednesday, following the completion of essential mainline testing. The Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor, connects RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

With only three trains currently serving the route, the wait time between services stands at around 25 minutes. The introduction of a fourth train is projected to reduce this interval to approximately 18–20 minutes, significantly improving convenience for daily travellers, the Moneycontrol reported. The Yellow Line, which spans 19 km from R V Road to Bommasandra, was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 and includes key tech corridors such as Electronics City.

The improvements don’t stop there. A fifth train is expected to arrive from Titagarh by September 19, with a sixth set anticipated by late October. These additions are part of BMRCL’s broader efforts to ramp up the capacity of the Yellow Line, which currently sees around 80,000 daily riders, including those switching lines.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has requested the urgent airlifting of two sets of train bogies from China to speed up fleet expansion. These bogies, manufactured by China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., are part of a larger contract awarded in 2019 to deliver 216 metro coaches. In line with ‘Make in India’ policies, CRRC is collaborating with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd to assemble part of the fleet domestically.

