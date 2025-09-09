Why did violence break out in Karnataka's Maddur during Ganpati procession?

Maddur town in Karnataka’s Mandya district witnessed communal tension on Monday after a Ganpati idol immersion procession was marred by stone-pelting. Police personnel patrol an area as security heightens following clashes during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, in Maddur.(PTI)

The incident has left the town on high alert, with prohibitory orders imposed and markets shut. Here’s a breakdown of what happened and what authorities are doing about it.

What triggered the clashes?

On Monday evening, a Ganesh idol immersion procession was passing through Maddur when it reached a stretch near a mosque. At this point, stones were allegedly hurled at the participants, sparking a scuffle between groups. Police intervened with a mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Later in the evening, protests broke out in response to the stone-pelting. Tension gripped the town, prompting heavy police deployment. To prevent further unrest, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were enforced. Shops and markets have remained closed since Monday night.

So far, police have taken 21 people into custody in connection with both the stone-pelting incident and the protests that followed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying police had already advised the procession not to linger near the mosque. Despite the warning, a clash erupted after stones were thrown. He promised strict legal action against those responsible but alleged that BJP leaders were trying to provoke tensions.

The CM also clarified that the law would apply equally to all, regardless of political or religious affiliation.

What is the current situation in Maddur?

According to Karnataka’s Home Minister, the situation is now under control. Heavy police deployment continues in Maddur, and officials say adequate steps have been taken to maintain peace. Hindu religious organisations in the town have also been holding meetings following the unrest.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

