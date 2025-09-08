Stone pelting during Ganesh Visarjan in Karnataka's Mandya sparks protests; section 144 imposed

Pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest on Monday following reports of a stone pelting incident during the Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district on Sunday. The police imposed Section 144 in the area and arrested several individuals, confirmed Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara.(X/ANI)

In response, the police imposed Section 144 in the area and arrested several individuals, confirmed Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara.

Authorities also resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd.

Watch video here:

(Also Read: 'You lost 4 acres, I lost 40 acres’: Kumaraswamy slams Kharge over remark to distressed farmer)

Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister said, "An incident has happened in Maddur town, Mandya, a stone pelting incident, which is now under control. The police have already arrested a few people... Section 144 has been imposed. One or two small incidents also happened in the state. One stabbing incident has also happened; everything is under control. The police have taken all the necessary steps."

The incident occurred as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which began on August 27, concluded on Saturday with the ‘visarjan’ processions marking Anant Chaturdashi, the festival’s final day. Visuals from various pandals across the country showed devotees participating in immersion processions, bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.

In Hyderabad, the Khairatabad 69-feet Lord Ganesh idol was taken through a grand immersion procession, marking the 71st year of celebrations. Similarly, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal witnessed hundreds of devotees gathering for the idol’s final journey, showering it with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a vibrant spectacle.

In Balapur village of Rangareddy district, the Balapur Ganesh procession, famous for its Lord Ganesh laddu auction, set off to the immersion site amid traditional bhajans and festivities.

The state police emphasized that the situation in Maddur and other affected areas remains under control, with necessary measures taken to ensure public safety during the concluding rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

(With ANI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru firm gets licence to hunt gold in 10,000 acres of Chikkamagaluru land: Report)