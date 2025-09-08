Search
'You lost 4 acres, I lost 40 acres’: Kumaraswamy slams Kharge over remark to distressed farmer

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 12:05 pm IST

The JD(S) leader took issue with Kharge’s comparison of his own loss of 40 acres of toor dal with that of a small farmer’s 4 acres.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting a distressed farmer, in a post shared on X.

Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment over the senior leader’s conduct.(X/@hd_kumaraswamy)
In his message addressed to Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and President of the AICC, Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment over the senior leader’s conduct.

"I was deeply disappointed by your behavior towards the farmers. From a senior leader, I certainly did not expect such conduct. If a farmer in distress cannot approach you and share his pain, then who else should he turn to?" Kumaraswamy wrote.

The JD(S) leader took issue with Kharge’s comparison of his own loss of 40 acres of toor dal with that of a small farmer’s 4 acres, calling it arrogant and insensitive.

"You too may be a toor dal farmer, but how can there be any comparison between a person like you cultivating 40 acres and a poor farmer cultivating just one or two acres? You have the capacity to bear the loss. Shouldn’t the farmer be given that same strength?" he said.

Kumaraswamy cited Kharge’s words directly, "You lost 4 acres. I lost 40 acres. Did you bring toor dal here just for publicity? It’s not just toor dal, I know that urad and green gram have also been damaged. It’s like someone who lost six heads of cattle comparing with someone who lost three…"

He further condemned Kharge for allegedly insulting the farmer and his family, "Kharge avare, what was the need to say such words? A senior leader should set an example. Instead, you insulted the farmer, and along with him, you insulted his mother! This is unacceptable. At the very least, you could have consoled him and wiped away his tears."

Kumaraswamy also suggested that the incident reflects a broader issue within the Congress, "Your conduct is proof of the traditional arrogance and ego of the @INCIndia party."

