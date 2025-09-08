Bengaluru to build India’s first Quantum City as Karnataka targets $20 bn economy. What will it offer?

Bengaluru is set to take a major leap in science and technology with the Karnataka government approving India’s first Quantum City at Hessarghatta. Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju announced that the state has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land for the project. (Representational Image)

On Sunday, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju announced that the state has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land for the project, which will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation facilities for start-ups, and infrastructure for academic-industry collaboration, news agency PTI reported.

The approval, granted on September 3, fulfils the government’s commitment made during India’s first Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave.

USD 20 billion quantum economy

By 2035, Karnataka aims to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy through bold initiatives in quantum computing.

In addition, the state has also sanctioned eight acres for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) to boost academic and research growth in theoretical sciences.

Calling the initiative a “historic milestone for Karnataka,” Boseraju said, “The Quantum City at Hessarghatta will attract global talent and investments, and will help Bengaluru emerge as a key centre on both India’s and the world’s quantum map.”

He further noted that the Q-City would integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters for quantum hardware, processors and accessories, and R&D clusters in collaboration with quantum HPC data centres.

