How to check your new Bengaluru corporation under GBA: Full list of wards and link here

With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officially coming into effect, residents can now check which corporation and ward they belong to under the city's new administrative structure.

How to check?

The BBMP has launched a dedicated portal for this purpose, available at https://www.bbmp.gov.in/KnowYourNewCorporation/index.html

Full list of wards

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the rollout of the GBA, saying the new system will strengthen urban governance. On social media, he wrote, “Mine is Bengaluru West… Which one’s yours?” encouraging residents to log in and discover their new corporation.

Addressing the press at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Shivakumar said five corporations, Bengaluru Central, North, South, East and West, have been officially formed under the GBA, which was constituted on August 26 with 75 members under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Clarifying the role of the new body, the Deputy CM explained that the GBA will only monitor, while the “major works will be done by the corporation.” He urged citizens to cooperate with the changes, stressing the importance of tax compliance for better governance.

“We have to deliver, make sure every citizen is helped. All the problems of Bengaluru cannot be solved in one day. Citizens should also cooperate, they should declare assets honestly, pay taxes regularly, and in return they will get good governance,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that from September 3, taxes would be collected by the new corporations and utilised solely for their respective jurisdictions.

"Elections will be held for all five corporations soon. Wards will be formed with an average population of 30,000 to 40,000. We have made provision to add new areas to East, West and North corporations in the future," the Dy Chief Minister said.

According to officials the restructuring is aimed at easing administrative bottlenecks, ensuring quicker resolution of civic issues, and bringing services closer to residents.

