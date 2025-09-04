‘No Kannada word for Greater?’: Bengaluru residents mock civic revamp as new authority takes charge

A day after the formal launch of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), a fresh controversy has erupted on social media over the use of the English word “Greater” in its name. The GBA, which came into force this week, replaces the BBMP as Bengaluru’s central planning authority. (X/@KiranKS)

A viral post showing the new GBA building with the caption “No Kannada word for ‘Greater’?” has sparked a flood of reactions, with many users questioning why a Kannada equivalent was not chosen.

(Also Read: Greater Bengaluru Authority: Who are the five IAS officers heading city’s new corporations)

One user pointed out that the word “Bruhat” in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) already meant great, and argued that a name change alone would not improve administration. “Name change won’t help unless commissions are ironed out from BBMP/GBA work,” the post read.

Others expressed cynicism over the new system of governance. “These new areas addition and appointment of divisional in-charge is the new way of decentralisation of corruption. Now the target for corruption and responsibility is given to each one of them. Bangalore is already suffocating and now will only go into coma,” one comment said.

Some posts mocked the signage itself. “Irony is they have Kannadave right below Greater. Wonder which brihaspathi’s idea it was,” read one reaction. Another user quipped, “If they can clean the city, improve roads, tackle illegal construction and debris dumping, I am even ok with the board being in Tagalog.”

Others, however, took a lighter view. “It is ok, as long as ‘greater’ is not a Hindi word,” one person wrote, while another suggested, “Why can’t you suggest some words? Let’s make it viral.”

Greater Bengaluru Authority

The GBA, which came into force this week, replaces the BBMP as Bengaluru’s central planning authority. It divides the city into five new municipal corporations with IAS officers as commissioners, increases zonal offices from 27 to 50, and doubles sub-zonal offices to 150, aiming at decentralisation. The authority will oversee large infrastructure projects, while corporations will handle property tax, local revenue, and civic services.

(Also Read: Karnataka reservation quota now at 56%: Full breakdown for SC, ST and OBC categories)