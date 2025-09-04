Karnataka reservation quota now at 56%: Full breakdown for SC, ST and OBC categories

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order introducing a new reservation roster, confirming that the overall quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in jobs and education in the state stands at 56 per cent. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(CMO Karnataka File)

According to the order, SCs will have 17 per cent reservation, STs 7 per cent, and OBCs 32 per cent, leaving the general merit category with 44 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

This new roster, which will apply to all government recruitments, follows the Congress government’s recent decision on internal reservation within SCs, dividing the existing 17 per cent quota across different groups.

Under the internal distribution, Group A (SC Left/Madigas) and Group B (SC Right/Holeya) will each get 6 per cent, while Group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and most backward communities) will have 5 per cent.

The issue of internal reservation had remained unresolved under the previous BJP government, which in 2022–23 raised SC reservation from 15 to 17 per cent and ST reservation from 3 to 7 per cent.

That move took Karnataka’s overall reservation to 56 per cent, crossing the 50 per cent cap, but the sub-classification within SCs was not addressed at the time.

