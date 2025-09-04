Bengaluru college students booked for molesting classmate on her way to PG

A 23-year-old woman student was allegedly molested by her collegemates in north-west Bengaluru on Monday evening while returning to her paying guest accommodation, prompting police to book the accused under sexual assault charges. The woman and her friend were on their way back to the PG in Soladevanahalli.

According to police, the woman and her friend were on their way back to the PG in Soladevanahalli after buying juice for an ailing classmate when the attack took place, Times of India reported.

In her complaint, the woman said that around 7 pm, she and her friend encountered fellow students, identified as Albin, Navneeth, and others, who were dancing on Achyutnagar Main Road in an inebriated state. The group allegedly passed lewd remarks and began ragging them, the report added.

“When I objected, Albin grew aggressive. He unbuttoned his shirt, rushed at me, and struck me on the chest with his hands, causing me to fall. When my friend tried to pull me away, Albin, Navneeth and others assaulted her as well,” the survivor stated according to the publication.

The students also allegedly attacked bystanders who attempted to help the two women. Both the survivor and her friend eventually managed to escape and returned to their accommodation.

Police have booked Albin, Navneeth, and the others under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage modesty), 75 (punishment for sexual offence), and 76 (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have identified the suspects and informed their guardians and parents. Arrests will be made soon,” the police said.

