Another Bengaluru woman dies by suicide amid dowry harassment claims, husband detained: Report

Police in Bengaluru have detained a man employed at a private firm for allegedly encouraging his wife's suicide in their Bagalagunte residence, situated in the city's northwest region. The deceased woman, identified as N Poojashri, passed away last Sunday and leaves behind her husband, J Nandish, and their two-year-old child. Bengaluru police detained a man for allegedly encouraging his wife's suicide amid dowry harassment complaints. (Representative photo)

Poojashri hailed from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district and entered into marriage with Nandish three years ago. According to investigators, Poojashri had made repeated complaints about dowry-related harassment from her husband and mother-in-law. She had also accused Nandish of physically assaulting her, particularly when she questioned his involvement with another woman, according to a report by The Times Of India.

Police reports indicate that Poojashri ended her life by hanging herself while her husband and daughter were not at home. The tragic incident came to light after her mother, B Chandrakala, lodged a formal complaint, leading to charges being filed against Nandish, his mother Shantamma and three additional individuals for dowry harassment and abetting suicide.

Earlier in the week, a separate incident occurred in BTM Layout I Stage, where police discovered a pregnant software engineer, P Shilpa, deceased by hanging late Tuesday night. No suicide note was uncovered at the scene. Shilpa is survived by her parents, two sisters and her child.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)