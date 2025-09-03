Virat Kohli makes first official public statement 91 days after RCB stampede took 11 lives: ‘I’ve been thinking…'

91 days after a victory celebration turned tragic in Bengaluru, legendary India cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli issued his first public statement, addressing the tragic incident. Kohli called the stampede that took place during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations earlier this year a moment that turned joy into unimaginable sorrow. The incident, which occurred on June 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli(AFP)

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th,” Kohli said in an emotional note released on Wednesday by RCB. “What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

Kohli's first reaction had come a day after the incident when he reposted RCB's statement on his social media handles but this is his first proper statement.

Kohli's words come amid continued public scrutiny over the planning and execution of the victory celebrations. Investigations following the stampede found that RCB had not sought the required clearances to host the massive gathering. The crowd — estimated in lakhs — overwhelmed the stadium’s capacity after the franchise shared open invitations on social media. The police, reportedly caught unprepared and outnumbered, were unable to control the surge of fans.

In response to the tragedy, the franchise has launched a new initiative titled 'RCB Cares', aiming to address fan safety and crowd management more systematically and sustainably.

The foundation, now a central pillar of the franchise’s outreach, has pledged ₹25 lakh in compensation for each of the bereaved families. But more than financial aid, Kohli and the team leadership say the goal is to support and honour their 12th Man Army “through meaningful action.”

According to RCB, ‘RCB Cares’ will collaborate with the Indian Premier League and the Karnataka State Cricket Association to design more effective crowd management systems. Among its six key objectives are:

Establishing fan-safety audit frameworks

Annual training for on-ground staff in crowd management and emergency response

Investing in independent research on public safety at sporting events

Creating permanent in-stadium jobs to support local communities

Preserving the memory of fans lost by integrating their stories into the team’s history

The initiative, however, is awaiting government approval before full implementation.

Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise for over a decade, said the loss now forms an indelible part of the team’s journey. “Together, we will move forward,” he said, “with care, respect, and responsibility.”