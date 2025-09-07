Bengaluru boy hits head on overhead barrier while popping out of car sunroof

A shocking video from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing a young boy popping out of the sunroof of a moving car and getting hit by an overhead barrier. The incident, which took place on Saturday, has raised concerns over road safety and parental negligence. The video was shared on X with the caption: “Next time when you leave your kids popping their heads out, think once again!” It remains unclear if the child sustained injuries.(X/3rdEyeDude)

The clip shows a red SUV driving along a busy road, with a child standing through the car’s sunroof, seemingly enjoying the ride. As the vehicle moves forward, the boy continues leaning out. Suddenly, the SUV approaches an overhead barrier, and the child is struck hard on the head.

At the end of the clip, the car continues to move forward, while the child quickly ducks back into the car.

It remains unclear if the boy sustained injuries. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the incident.

Video sparks outrage

The video has triggered outrage online, with many users slamming the adults in the vehicle for allowing such dangerous behaviour.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Omg..horrible. Poor child. Hope the child is safe. Parents are fully responsible for this accident. Not sure why these sunroof features are provided in India. It needs to be banned.”

“The poor child.... hope he is not badly hurt. Just terrible that parents don't realise how dangerous it is to let them stick their head out of a car,” expressed another.

“This should be a warning to all those who drive like this, with their children’s or friends heads popping out. Look out!!” commented a third user.

“I’m so sorry for the kid. It’s heartbreaking to think he’s unaware of the dangers. As a parent or driver, it’s our responsibility to keep our children safe, and that means never letting anyone open the roof while we’re driving. It’s just not worth the risk,” wrote one user.