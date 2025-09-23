Bengaluru North Commissioner launches Friday helpline for civic complaints

In a bid to strengthen citizen engagement and streamline grievance redressal, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Sri Pommala Sunil Kumar, IAS, has launched a dedicated two-hour phone-in programme every Friday. The initiative begins on September 26, from 11 am to 1 pm. Through this programme, residents can directly raise complaints or requests.(X)

Through this programme, residents can directly raise complaints or requests related to civic services, including pothole repairs, street light maintenance, garbage disposal, tree pruning, mosquito control, dog bites, park upkeep, removal of illegal banners, footpath encroachments, side drain cleaning, and e-Khata issues.

Every complaint will be recorded in the Sahaaya 2.0 portal, and citizens will receive an SMS acknowledgment containing details of the official assigned to resolve the issue. The initiative aims to not only address citizen grievances more effectively but also evaluate the performance of field staff and ensure accountability.

Citizens can register their complaints via the following numbers:

Mobile & WhatsApp: 9480685705

Landline: 080-22975936 / 080-23636671

Complaints can also be submitted by scanning the QR code provided by the corporation.

This programme marks a significant step toward closer coordination between citizens and municipal officials, ensuring faster resolution of civic issues.

