Young live-in couple from Odisha found hanging in rented home in Bengaluru: Report

Police in Bengaluru's Anekal area are investigating the tragic death of a young couple found hanging in a rented house at Kallabalu village earlier this week. The incident came to light on Tuesday after the house owner alerted authorities, concerned that the couple had remained locked inside since Sunday.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Class 5 student beaten with pipe by school principal, forced to stand for 2 hours: Report

When police broke open the door, they discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Odisha, news agency PTI reported. Officers said the two had recently moved into the house, having been tenants for just about ten days. The couple reportedly worked as housekeeping staff at a private firm in a nearby industrial zone.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru pothole gets a couch instead of repair, internet jokes 'Modern problems require some kind of solution'

Preliminary investigation suggests the man may have ended his life first, and in a desperate attempt to stop him, the woman tried to cut the rope but ultimately took her life as well. Neighbours told police that the two had quarrelled on Sunday after the man returned home drunk.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru resident spends own money to fix potholes, then this happens: 'Can't do one nice thing'

Efforts are underway to contact their families in Odisha. Police have registered a case and are continuing the probe to establish the exact sequence of events behind the deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; iCALL: 9152987821)