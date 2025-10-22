Bengaluru Class 5 student beaten with pipe by school principal, forced to stand for 2 hours: Report

A Class 5 student was allegedly assaulted in a private school in Bengaluru. The incident took place after the child returned to school on October 14, following a two-day absence.

The nine-year-old child was first punished by the teacher and was later thrashed by the principal.

According to a report by the Times of India, the teacher didn’t allow the child to sit for two hours and allegedly hit him. She then took him to the principal’s chamber, where he was assaulted with a CPVC pipe.

“He was taken to the principal’s chamber, where the principal assaulted him with a CPVC pipe on his buttocks, legs, and hands. The incident took place in the presence of the teacher and the school’s secretary, who is also the father of the principal and the owner of the school,” the child’s father was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

Every time the child tried to escape, the teacher instructed the principal to beat him more.

The child has suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment. He has been studying at the school for the past three years, and his elder brother is also enrolled in the same school.

The child’s parents confronted the school after he returned home with injury marks, but the school asked them to take a Transfer Certificate and did not acknowledge any wrongdoing.

A case has been filed by Kamakshipalya police under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to a child), and Sections 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.