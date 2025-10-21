Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in 25 mins: Man enjoys ‘traffic-free’ drive, reminds him of Bengaluru in 2010

    Updated on: Oct 21, 2025 3:59 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The commuter travelled from Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in just 25 minutes. (x@nihilismpro)
    The commuter travelled from Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in just 25 minutes. (x@nihilismpro)

    Bengaluru often faces severe traffic congestion. Commuters frequently find themselves stuck in long queues, struggling to meet deadlines or get home on time.

    A Bengaluru resident took to social media platform X, describing a rare, smooth commute that reminded him of the city’s less congested past. The commuter travelled from Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in just 25 minutes, a journey that usually takes him 40 minutes on his two-wheeler.

    “This morning felt like a lost dream, what a beautiful—beautiful day,” he wrote on platform X. Instead of his usual two-wheeler, the man decided to take his car and enjoyed a calm, music-filled drive. “I listened to music, drove calmly, smiled throughout,” he added, reflecting a rare moment of peace during Bengaluru’s notoriously heavy traffic hours.

    Bengaluru often faces severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. Commuters frequently find themselves stuck in long queues, struggling to meet deadlines or get home on time. However, the man’s post gave a glimpse of a smoother city, one reminiscent of Bengaluru in 2010, when roads were less crowded and commutes more predictable.

    His experience struck a chord with many residents who long for the days when travel within the city was quicker and less stressful.

    How social media reacted

    “I know it hurts, anguishes us when our city is invaded by people from other states and a few cause chaos due to traffic and overcrowding, but guess what, nothing will happen. Deal with it,” a user said.

    “Hope this becomes a regular occurrence. Everyone wants the same. But we do not have an option unless companies start to build offices outside of Bengaluru or we do something about matching the infrastructure to the influx of people here,” a second user said.

    “Sameee, I took my car from Jayanagar to Koramangala and I never had to shift to first gear on the main road,” a third user who had the same experience wrote.

    “I really wish Bangalore sees days like the 1980s in the next 7 years where all shifts out. I, being a migrant yet staying in Karnataka for 23 years, say this. I really do hope so,” a fourth user said.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Jayanagar To Sadashivnagar In 25 Mins: Man Enjoys ‘traffic-free’ Drive, Reminds Him Of Bengaluru In 2010
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes