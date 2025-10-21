Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in 25 mins: Man enjoys ‘traffic-free’ drive, reminds him of Bengaluru in 2010

“This morning felt like a lost dream, what a beautiful—beautiful day,” he wrote on platform X. Instead of his usual two-wheeler, the man decided to take his car and enjoyed a calm, music-filled drive. “I listened to music, drove calmly, smiled throughout,” he added, reflecting a rare moment of peace during Bengaluru’s notoriously heavy traffic hours.

A Bengaluru resident took to social media platform X, describing a rare, smooth commute that reminded him of the city’s less congested past. The commuter travelled from Jayanagar to Sadashivnagar in just 25 minutes, a journey that usually takes him 40 minutes on his two-wheeler.

Bengaluru often faces severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. Commuters frequently find themselves stuck in long queues, struggling to meet deadlines or get home on time. However, the man’s post gave a glimpse of a smoother city, one reminiscent of Bengaluru in 2010, when roads were less crowded and commutes more predictable.

His experience struck a chord with many residents who long for the days when travel within the city was quicker and less stressful.

How social media reacted “I know it hurts, anguishes us when our city is invaded by people from other states and a few cause chaos due to traffic and overcrowding, but guess what, nothing will happen. Deal with it,” a user said.

“Hope this becomes a regular occurrence. Everyone wants the same. But we do not have an option unless companies start to build offices outside of Bengaluru or we do something about matching the infrastructure to the influx of people here,” a second user said.

“Sameee, I took my car from Jayanagar to Koramangala and I never had to shift to first gear on the main road,” a third user who had the same experience wrote.

“I really wish Bangalore sees days like the 1980s in the next 7 years where all shifts out. I, being a migrant yet staying in Karnataka for 23 years, say this. I really do hope so,” a fourth user said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.