'Traffic is here to stay because…’: Man lists reasons why Bengaluru’s traffic won’t improve anytime soon

The user explained that much of the city’s development happens haphazardly. “Someone buys random farmland and builds office space over it without any urban planning, road connectivity, or basic water and electricity supply.''

A man took to social media platform Reddit and highlighted that Bengaluru’s traffic woes won’t disappear even with the metro expansion. According to the post, the city’s roads and localities are unplanned and poorly connected, with low road density and no proper zoning for malls, offices or residential areas.

While the core of Bengaluru may be difficult to fix, the post suggested that the outskirts could still be saved if the government is pressured. The recommended first steps include creating a city master plan, forming land pools, developing basic infrastructure, and selling land to developers.

Also read: Fare increased by ₹1–2 every second: How Bengaluru passenger was scammed by auto driver near Silk Board

The post also compared Bengaluru to other cities. Mumbai faces similar issues but at a smaller scale and is addressing them through projects like sealinks. Delhi, on the other hand, distributed the burden by developing satellite towns such as Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Reddit users emphasised that without long-term planning, Bengaluru’s traffic problems are likely to worsen, making coordinated urban development essential.

Also read: Bengaluru man says landlord disappeared without returning security deposit: ‘Unethical and breach of trust’

How social media reacted " The outskirts are already in a dire state. Take example of areas surrounding airport. Lot of layouts without proper master plan. Again creating a cluster of villages with poor connectivity and urban planning,'' one commenter wrote.

''Metro is joke in Bangalore. Cause last mile connectivity is just crap. Getting to and from metro is hurdle on it’s own,'' another said.

'' I stay beyond KR Puram and the traffic has worsened in the last 2 years. My commute time has gone from 30 mins to 45 mins to my tech park in whitefield via a two wheeler. And this is when there are 10s of new multi-block societies due for completion in the next few years along this route,'' a third added.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.