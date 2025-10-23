Bengaluru man says landlord disappeared without returning security deposit: ‘Unethical and breach of trust’

A Bengaluru tenant’s Reddit post alleging that his landlord vanished without returning his security deposit has gone viral, sparking a wave of support and shared grievances online. In the post, the tenant, who recently vacated a flat in BTM Layout, said he served proper notice and completed the handover, but has since been unable to contact the landlord. The post struck a chord online, with many users sharing similar experiences in the comments.(Unsplash/Representational image)

“This is the current scam of Bangalore,” he said, before naming the landlord and alleging that he stopped responding to phone calls and messages after the property was vacated. “As per the rental agreement, the owner was supposed to return my security deposit. However, after vacating the flat, Mr. Chaitanya stopped responding to my phone calls and messages. He has disappeared without returning the money or providing any explanation,” the post read.

Calling it a pattern of exploitation, the OP went on to say that many Bengaluru tenants are facing the same issue where landlords exploit tenants and refuse to return deposits after vacating.

“Such actions are unethical and amount to cheating and breach of trust. I kindly request the Bangalore Police and Karnataka Police to take immediate action against Mr. Chaitanya and help me recover my rightful deposit. I am also willing to provide proof of tenancy, rental agreement, chat/call records, and bank details of the deposit transaction if required,” the Redditor wrote.

The tenant also shared a screenshot of his one-sided WhatsApp chat with the landlord, showing repeated calls and follow-ups. At one point, he warned that he would go to the police, but still received no reply. In a final message, he wrote, “Why the hell do you scam people, bro. There is no way you are doing this on purpose. This is why we shouldn’t have given you the keys.”

Social media reactions

“Same is happening with me just moved out of HSR Layout Sector 2, Rich Scums of BLR. Owner has 5cr+ of cars, can't f***ing return 20k,” one user shared.

“i have been scammed 50k, never give keys back without deposit,” committed another.

“When I lived in KR puram the owner deducted three months rent giving very stupid reasons after giving the keys but I knew how to open the room windows from outside so next day I go there were 5kg bean bag fillers and put them inside through the windows, A harmless prank, but he will need a few thousand to get it cleaned completely,” wrote a third user.

“same happened with me in btm layout phase 2. In my case difference amount was around 6k. So I didn’t botherd much. The landlord name was Senthil. He used to pretend, he is very ethical but when It came to returning money he started giving execuse that the place was dirty, bla bla bla,” shared another.