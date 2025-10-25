Bengaluru rains: Could low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensify into cyclonic storm and impact city?

Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with strong gusty winds due to a twin weather system. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall for the city until October 26 and has issued a yellow alert.

Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, located off the coast of Mangaluru, is likely to persist until Sunday, October 26. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to coastal and Malnad districts.

These districts may experience strong gusty winds and intermittent heavy rainfall throughout this period. Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough.

Also read: Bengaluru cab driver arrested for attacking woman passenger over route dispute

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 27. This system will strengthen the northeast monsoon, bringing rainfall to Bengaluru.

Due to the twin weather systems, Bengaluru and surrounding regions are expected to see rainfall over the next few days, according to TOI.

The weather department has forecast continued rainfall in Bengaluru until October 26 and has issued a yellow alert for the city. Several other areas in Karnataka are also under IMD's yellow alert. Southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is likely to experience wet and windy conditions in the coming days.

Bengaluru weather 26 October: The weather will continue to be cloudy with light rain. The maximum temperature will be about 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will stay between 70 and 79 per cent.

27 October: Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Daytime temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, with a night temperature near 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will remain between 70 and 79 per cent.

28 October: A generally cloudy sky with light rain will prevail. The temperature will vary between 30 degrees Celsius (high) and 20 degrees Celsius (low), with humidity levels ranging from 70 to 79 per cent.